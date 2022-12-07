Credit Suisse Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $305.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

