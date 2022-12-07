Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Trading Down 8.8%

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 402,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,116,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Cryptyde Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Further Reading

