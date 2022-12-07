CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

LON CTUK opened at GBX 292.10 ($3.56) on Wednesday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 256 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($3.96).

Get CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust alerts:

About CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.