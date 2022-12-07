CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
LON CTUK opened at GBX 292.10 ($3.56) on Wednesday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 256 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($3.96).
About CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.