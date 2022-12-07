Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Danaher has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,264. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $266.12.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 84.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Danaher by 58.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 298,787 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 17.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,505,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.