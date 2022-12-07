Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.94. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 24,177 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.
Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
