Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.94. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 24,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

