DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.93

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $39.36. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 546,966 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 929.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,751,000 after acquiring an additional 859,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,653.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

