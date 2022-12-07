Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($64.21) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

DPW stock opened at €38.54 ($40.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.32. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

