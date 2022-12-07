Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

