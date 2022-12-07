Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.11) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.95) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.42) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €32.96 ($34.69) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.74 ($20.78) and a 52 week high of €42.60 ($44.84). The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.69 and a 200-day moving average of €24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

