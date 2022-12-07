Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
NYSE:ECC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.