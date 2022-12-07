Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

