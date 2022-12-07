East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Down 8.2%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.70.
East Side Games Group Trading Down 8.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.00.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.