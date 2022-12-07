East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.64 and last traded at 0.64. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.70.

East Side Games Group Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.00.

About East Side Games Group

(Get Rating)

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.