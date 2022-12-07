Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

