Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.84.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
