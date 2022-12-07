Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.27.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
