Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

