Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $11.21. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 125,429 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a PE ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.