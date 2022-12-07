Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $11.21. Edap Tms shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 125,429 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a PE ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
