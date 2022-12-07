Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 1.3 %
LON EPIC opened at GBX 63.19 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 58.93 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £133.54 million and a P/E ratio of 367.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
