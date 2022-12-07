Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

LON EPIC opened at GBX 63.19 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 58.93 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £133.54 million and a P/E ratio of 367.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

