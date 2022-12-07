Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Trading Down 12.4%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) shares were down 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 54,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 40,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Elevation Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Elevation Gold Mining



Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

