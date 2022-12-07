Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Elis has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Get Elis alerts:

About Elis

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.