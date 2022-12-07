Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $7.03. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 23,066 shares changing hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

