Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.23 and traded as low as C$8.04. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 428,266 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.51. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 807.00.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total transaction of C$158,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

