Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $154.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

