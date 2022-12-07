Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Down 0.3%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.00. 20,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 28,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 100.18%.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

