EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.