Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Lowered to 375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

