Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

