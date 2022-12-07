ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.67

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $21.50. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 19,783 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESSA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $219.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

