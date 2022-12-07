Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Shares Down 8.3%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.15 and last traded at 1.17. Approximately 7,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.27.
Ether Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.29.
About Ether Capital
Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.
