Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Down 8.3%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.15 and last traded at 1.17. 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.27.
Ether Capital Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.29.
Ether Capital Company Profile
Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.
Featured Stories
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.