Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

FRT opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

