FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on January 3rd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

FedEx Stock Down 2.0 %

FDX stock opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

