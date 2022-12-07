First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.51

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as high as C$17.29. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 573,189 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.