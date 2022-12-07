First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Trading Up 0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.