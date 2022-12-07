First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.20. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 72,862 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

