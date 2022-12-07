First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.90

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.20. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 72,862 shares.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
