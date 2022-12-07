flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNNTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of FNNTF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

