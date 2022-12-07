FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.88. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 88,150 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.18.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

