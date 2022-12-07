Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortive worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,743,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.