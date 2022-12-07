FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.08

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.08 and traded as high as $60.23. FRP shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 8,364 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.