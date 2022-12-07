FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Smartsheet Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.