FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Smartsheet Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

