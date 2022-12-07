FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AltaGas stock opened at C$23.80 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.97.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.