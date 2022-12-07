FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
