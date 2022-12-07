FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will earn $10.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.80.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,401,886.08. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,401,886.08. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

