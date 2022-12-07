Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.78 and traded as high as C$7.90. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 2,409 shares changing hands.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$174.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

