Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.99

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.99 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 172.72 ($2.11). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.12), with a volume of 44,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.56 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Gateley’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

