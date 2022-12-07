GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.4 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDIFF opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

