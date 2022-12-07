Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €65.50 ($68.95) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Down 7.5 %

Gerresheimer stock opened at €65.55 ($69.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.53. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a fifty-two week high of €87.25 ($91.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.