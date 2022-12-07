Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($68.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €65.55 ($69.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a one year high of €87.25 ($91.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.