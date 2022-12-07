Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.41).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 546.20 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 16,501,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,374,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 485.10. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £70.32 billion and a PE ratio of 552.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

