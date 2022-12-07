Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 620,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

