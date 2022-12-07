Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

NYSE:GMED opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

