GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

