Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

LON GHH opened at GBX 422.49 ($5.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 690.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 388 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,286.84 ($15.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £105.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,366.67.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,800.83).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.